A federal appeals court has ordered a halt to President Biden’s vaccine mandate on larger private businesses, but the White House is telling businesses to move ahead with the plan anyway.

Article by Art Moore from our news partners WND News Center.

“People should not wait,” Biden Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at the White House briefing Monday.

“What we continue to advocate from here is to push businesses to move forward with their policies now.”

She described the mandate as “an obligation that the Department of Labor has to protect workers who face grave danger.”

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit ordered a temporary halt on Saturday, ruling the complaint gives “cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate.”

President Biden on Sept. 9 announced the requirement that businesses with 100 or more employees ensure that their workers are either fully vaccinated or submit weekly a negative COVID test to enter the workplace.

The pause has been requested by several companies as well as Republican attorneys general in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina and Utah.

The complaint against the federal government contends the mandates are an unconstitutional delegation of power to the executive branch by Congress, exceeding the authority of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will enforce the requirements.

The Biden administration has delayed the deadline for compliance until Jan. 4 and argued the pause is “premature” and “would likely cost dozens or even hundreds of lives per day.”

David Vladeck, a professor of law at Georgetown University, told CNBC he believes there’s a “high probability” that the case will end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“There are justices on the court who want to rein in the administrative state, and this is a case in which those concerns are likely to come to the fore,” Vladeck said.

OSHA, which polices workplace safety for the Labor Department, developed the vaccine and testing requirements under emergency authority established by Congress. That authority allows the agency to shortcut the process to issue workplace safety standards, which normally takes years.

The Labor Department’s top lawyer, Seema Nanda, argued the law “explicitly gives OSHA the authority to act quickly in an emergency where the agency finds that workers are subjected to a grave danger and a new standard is necessary to protect them.”

She insisted the vaccine and testing requirements supersede “any state or local requirements that ban or limit an employer’s authority to require vaccination, face-covering, or testing.”

Republicans ‘getting in the way’

Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas issued executive orders last month banning vaccine mandates in their states.

At the White House on Monday, Jean-Pierre asked why Republicans “are getting in the way of saving lives, getting in the way of us making sure that the economy is working well and getting out of this pandemic.”

DeSantis, at a news conference Monday, pointed out that President Biden and his top health adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said many months ago that there would be no vaccine mandates and the federal government didn’t have authority to impose them.

No one should be losing their jobs over “these jabs,” the governor said, vowing to protect workers against “heavy-handed mandates.”

“We have got to stand up for people and protect their jobs and livelihoods,” said DeSantis. “It’s wrong to kick people out of work. It’s wrong to micromanage business like that.”

He said that in a special session of the Florida legislature that he has called, lawmakers will introduce bills to strengthen workers’ and parents’ rights.

But he expects that “no Democrat will help any of these workers.”

See DeSantis’ remarks:

Image by Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help. Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America. The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way). To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn