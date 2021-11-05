There are a dozen questions that instantly come to mind when reading the report that Project Veritas employees, both current and former, had their homes raided and some belongings taken by the FBI this morning. They were reportedly seeking information about Ashley Biden’s diary. The daughter of Joe Biden appears to have spilled some pretty damning information about her father in it. More on that shortly.

First, the news report from Washington Times:

The founder of Project Veritas said Friday that the FBI raided the homes of its employees as part of what “appears” to be an investigation into whether the company stole a diary belonging to President Biden’s daughter.

James O’Keefe, CEO and founder of the activist group, said he “awoke to the news that apartments and homes of Project Veritas journalists, or former journalists, had been raided by FBI agents.”

“The FBI took materials of current, and former, Veritas journalists despite the fact that our legal team previously contacted the Department of Justice and voluntarily conveyed unassailable facts that demonstrate Project Veritas’ lack of involvement in criminal activity and/or criminal intent,” he said.

The Washington Times has asked the FBI for comment. According to Mr. O’Keefe, tipsters told Project Veritas last year that they had a copy of Ashley Biden’s diary that had “explosive allegations” against then-candidate Joe Biden.

Now, let’s look at the report from National File; Patrick Howley first published the diary a week before the 2020 election:

Entries in the diary include the author revealing she believes she was sexually molested as a child and shared “probably not appropriate” showers with her father, some that detail the author’s struggle with drug abuse and the author’s crumbling marriage with multiple affairs, along with entries showing the family’s fears of a potential scandal due to her brother’s new home, and those that show a deep resentment for her father due to his money, control, and emotional manipulation.

While the vast majority of the media ignored the bombshell revelations, perhaps dismissing their verifiability, The New York Times on Friday reported that the FBI had engaged in two raids on addresses as part of an investigation into how Ashley Biden’s diary was obtained.

We have questions.

The first question isn’t really a question but a statement. That diary is real. The FBI wouldn’t be raiding journalists’ homes and bringing on the scrutiny and bad optics that the move entails if the diary was fake. The NY Times seems to have verified it as well, so at this point it’s not even a question.

The second question is the big one. What do we make of the installed President of the United States taking shows with his young daughter? And what about her allegations of sexual abuse? Everyone knows that Joe Biden is the creepiest man in politics, especially when it comes to young children. Did he sexually abuse his own daughter? If Ashley Biden is to be believed (and #MeToo declares we MUST believe her), then our so-called “President” is a sick pedophile who took showers with his daughter.

The third question is rhetorical. Why isn’t mainstream media jumping on the bombshell accusation against Joe Biden from his own daughter? Imagine if it were Trump. He made front page news for months for far more mundane sexual exploits. For Biden, his protectors in mainstream media have not even mentioned the accusation. Their focus is on Project Veritas, their nemesis whose only crime is exposing the truth and revealing that mainstream media does NOT deal in truths.

The fourth question is also rhetorical. If the FBI is involved and they have in their hands a credible accusation of sexual abuse, will they act? Of course they will not. They’re targeting Project Veritas, which means they’re covering up for Biden. It’s his DoJ, so they won’t touch him. They’ll do everything in their power to protect him.

Last question: Why is the DoJ doing this now? Project Veritas is a big prize for them but this doesn’t seem like the type of story that could shut them down. Even if mainstream media covers it up, which they will, there will still be a whole lot more people who are aware of Ashley Biden’s accusations than before. Could this be an opening volley in a plot to get Biden to step down? I know, it’s a stretch, but I see no upside for the Biden regime going after the diary now since the contents were previously published and already forgotten by most.

There are few things more disgusting than a corrupt federal law enforcement system that is running cover for their boss. But one of those things that IS more disgusting is what Joe Biden is accused of doing.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Big Pharma’s Five Major Minions that Everyone, Vaxxed or Unvaxxed, Must Oppose This is not an “anti-vaxxer” article, per se. It’s a call for everyone to wake up to the nefarious motives behind vaccine mandates, booster shots, and condemnation of freedom. The worst kept secret in world history SHOULD be that the unquenchable push for universal vaccinations against Covid-19 has little if anything to do with healthcare and everything to do with Big Pharma’s influence over the narrative. Unfortunately, that secret has stayed firmly hidden from the vast majority of people because of the five major minions working on behalf of Big Pharma. What’s even worse is the fact that Big Pharma’s greed is merely a smokescreen to hide an even darker secret. We’ll tackle that later. First, let’s look at the public-facing ringleaders behind the vaccine push, namely Big Pharma. But before we get into their five major minions, it’s important to understand one thing. This is NOT just an article that speaks to the unvaccinated. Even those who believe in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines must be made aware of agenda that’s at play. Let’s start with some facts. The unvaccinated do NOT spread Covid-19 more rampantly than the vaccinated. Even Anthony Fauci acknowledged the viral load present in vaccinated people is just as high as in the unvaccinated. This fact alone should demolish the vaccine mandates as it demonstrates they have absolutely no effect on the spread of the disease. But wait! There’s definitely more. This unhinged push to vaccinate everyone defies science. Those with natural immunity may actually have their stronger defenses against Covid-19 hampered by the introduction of the injections which fool the body into creating less-effective antibodies. Moreover, the push to vaccinate young people is completely bonkers. The recovery rate for those under the age of 20 is astronomical. Children neither contract, spread, nor succumb to Covid-19 in a statistically meaningful way. What they DO succumb to more often than Covid-19 are the adverse reactions to the vaccines, particularly boys. All of this is known and accepted by the medical community, yet most Americans are still following the vaccinate-everybody script. It requires pure cognitive dissonance and an overabundant need for confirmation bias to make doctors and scientists willingly go along with the program. Yet, here we are and that should tell you something. Before I get to the five major minions of of Big Pharma, I must make the plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Who does Big Pharma control? It starts with the obvious people, the ones who most Americans believe are actually behind this push. Our governments at all levels as well as governments around the world are not working with Big Pharma. They are working for Big Pharma. Some are proactive as direct recipients of cash. Others may oppose Big Pharma in spirit but would never speak out because they know anyone who does has no future in DC. This may come as a shock to some, but it’s Big Pharma that drives the narrative and sets the agenda for the “experts” at the CDC, FDA, WHO, NIH, NIAID, and even non-medical government organizations. Most believe it’s the other way around. They think that Big Pharma is beholden to the FDA for approval, but that’s not exactly the case. They need approval for a majority of their projects, but when it comes to the important ones such as the Covid injections, Big Pharma is calling the shots. They have the right people in the right places to push their machinations forward. That’s not to say that everyone at the FDA is in on it. Big Pharma only needs a handful of friendlies planted in leadership in order to have their big wishes met. We have seen people quitting the FDA in recent weeks for this very reason. The same can be said about the other three- and five-letter agencies. Too many people in leadership have been bribed, bullied, or blackmailed into becoming occasional shills for the various Big Pharma corporations. Some have even been directly planted by Big Pharma. That’s the politics of healthcare and science that drives such things as Covid-19 “vaccines.” Read the rest of this story, but please be sure to donate first if you can.