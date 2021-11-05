Nobody obliterates science with her actions better than Kamala Harris. The unlikable occupant of the VP’s office was recently filmed wearing a mask while walking alone outside. As soon as she approaches people, she takes her mask off to cackle with them. It’s… odd.

Watch this video posted by Harris’ digital strategist Brenna Parker:

She takes off her mask as she approaches people. pic.twitter.com/aau7NcbReD — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) November 4, 2021

Twitter, of course, noticed.

This makes zero sense https://t.co/ZaELrFIkdJ — Kyle Perry (@kperry2469) November 5, 2021

Theater of the absurd https://t.co/fD0WcIOWDp — Mike Gilbert 🇺🇸 Give Me Liberty (@__GiveMeLiberty) November 5, 2021

Trust the science. https://t.co/hcrIEUhqMY — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) November 5, 2021

Science https://t.co/Uf5AorLXpL — Pastor Ken Peters – TCAPP (@PastorKenTCAPP) November 5, 2021

Absurdity on display. https://t.co/xZO4fq7cRI — Brad Staggs – Not a Sheep (@realBradStaggs) November 5, 2021

RULES FOR THEE, BUT NOT FOR ME https://t.co/TXdhVzBHU7 — 🧚‍♀️ says get the 🛢&🪶🪶🪶 (@freedomfairie) November 5, 2021

This is example #139,982 demonstrating the people who are demanding we get vaxxed and wear masks know with a certainty they’re not stopping or even slowing the spread of Covid-19. This is all about control. They hold the power to exert and the knowledge to prove they don’t have to, but they hold onto both as tightly as possible.

Trust the science. Don’t trust the people in the White House who are playing us all for fools.

