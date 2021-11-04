The time has come for a little straightforward talk from the sane side of the political spectrum. No, we’re not talking about the anti-liberty left, you folks can sit down and be quiet. Despite your delusions and your bestowment of unearned virtue on yourselves, you aren’t sane or virtuous, but we digress. Everyone can see that you anti-liberty authoritarians of the fascist far left were just exploiting another ‘serious crisis’ with COVID. True to form, virus spreaders played their part in one of the last dirty tricks of the Virginia governors race.

We of the pro-freedom right actually follow the science, knowing all along that virus spreaders never worked as advertised. Everyone grounded in basic reality could see these were nothing but a constant visual reminder of pandemic panic theater. Strangely enough, your certifiable [in more ways than one] sex god Dr. Fauci stated this at one point. He then contradicted himself, that should have been the first clue you were part of a cult.

Hopefully, it’s fitting that your last gasp at ‘wokeism’ comes with a heaping serving of irony in that you care more about worthless face rags than requiring something everyone has to prevent voter fraud, vaccine passes not withstanding.

You should know that words mean things in the world of sanity. Based in science means you follow the scientific method, rooted in the free flow of information. That doesn’t mean a powerful entity such as ‘fascist book’ arbitrarily decides ‘the facts and the truth’ and suppresses everything else. You authoritarians ‘decided’ that virus spreaders worked and you just silenced anyone that might have confused you with the science-based facts.

We could cite the studies that showed that virus spreaders don’t work, but somehow such scientific evidence never swayed you. Trust us, we’ve tried. Despite your near-constant protestations that you are ‘scientific’, you are never really grounded in science. Neither does the simple logic that there had been two comparable geographical regions that had vastly different infection or hospitalization rates or something based on the efficacy of virus spreader face masks. There would have been a near-constant flood of studies and stories on that phenomenon, touting the wonders of face diapers.

In point of fact, if virus spreader face masks worked as advertised, the protective effect should have been ‘widespread’ [you anti-liberty leftists love that word when it comes to talking of election fraud, but we digress..]. There should have been graphics on the Collectivist New Network and Mostly Socialist National Bs Channel with a running count on the number of lives saved, updated every second. Strangely enough, that didn’t happen. There was a decided dearth of scientific studies on the wondrous protective effects of virus spreader face masks. A glaring hole in the coverage of the COVID crisis on the cable ‘news’ channels.

It must have pained you people of the COVID cult that you couldn’t report the success of one of your most cherished authoritarian measures. But then again, your behaviour betrayed what you knew anyway. It was all pandemic panic theater, with no value except to allow cheating in the election, as exemplified by yesterday’s events. Your actions on many occasions showed this to be true.

“To do evil a human being must first of all believe that what he’s doing is good” – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

So now that election season is over, can we FINALLY get back to normal? It’s obvious to a growing number of people that virus spreaders are completely useless and dangerous to many. As they defy your feckless face mask mandates, you will look weaker and weaker. Eventually, your ‘mandates’ will be meaningless, so now that their true purpose is gone, why not give them up? Dropping them now will make it all obvious, but most sane people know the truth anyway, so what is the point?

We could also address the issue of your insane obsession with unconstitutional vaccine mandates and vaccine passes – aka Nazi Pass, but think of this as your first step to recovering your sanity. Defending liberty instead of stomping on it as your go-to reaction to everything may seem strange at first, nevertheless you’ll get used to it. You might even start to act liberal in the truest sense of the word.

This means you’re going to have to jettison your mandates that people wear these germ and virus-ridden rags on their faces all day, restricting their breathing and causing all kinds of trouble, despite your feeling all virtuous about it. If you want to save your little COVID crisis for a revival for the election season next year, you’re going to need to hold onto some credibility.

Were you really concerned about COVID you wouldn’t be flying illegal invaders around the country in the middle of the night spreading the disease anyway. We have no doubt that a new variant will crop up next year, just in time to ‘infect’ the midterms. So, keeping the virus spreaders now will only make it clear you are the party of projection that relies on crisis instead of real ideas that work.

Goodness knows you people don’t have much in coming up with new ideas. Your socialist national agenda can be traced to ancient Greece and it’s never worked despite the definitional shell game you always play. So, if you are pinning your slim chances on cheating, COVID might be your only hope. Global cooling… global warming…climate change… or even your attempt at making the common sense civil right some sort of ‘health’ epidemic isn’t going to fly.

So, you have one chance, recreate the COVID crisis once again. Bring it all back next year, maybe people will have forgotten and you will be able to instill fear again. Solemnly declare the common good before the individual good just like the Nazis and that we will have to go back to wearing virus spreaders once again and they can get rid of them once they get their vaccination,1st bolster shot, 2nd bolster shot… never mind.

Just ramp up the fear once again, maybe it will work, or maybe it won’t. The people will only listen to your lies for a limited amount of time, then you’ll be done. Hopefully for the sake of liberty, it’s the later.

Photo by Matt Bango on StockSnap.

