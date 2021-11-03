Editor’s Commentary: There have always been dangers to children who are trick-or-treating on Halloween, but this may be the first time kids were administered experimental drugs instead of candy on October 31.

At least one six- and one seven-year-old child were injected with a full dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 drugs in Garland, Texas, during a Halloween gathering at a local church where the city had set up a vaccination center. The nurses responsible for the action were not authorized to administer the drugs to anyone under the age of 12, but that didn’t stop them from injecting the young children.

What makes it worse is that they were given full doses which are three-times the dose the FDA is recommending for children between the ages of 5-11. At least one of the children experienced adverse reactions immediately after getting jabbed.

According to Zachary Stieber from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times:

Nurses Give Two Young Children COVID-19 Vaccines Despite Lacking Authorization

Nurses in Texas recently administered COVID-19 vaccines to two young children despite the vaccines not being authorized for their age group, leaving their families shocked.

Julian Gonzalez was with his family, including his 6-year-old son, at a trick or treat event at the Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church in Garland on Halloween. Gonzalez decided to get a booster shot at a pop-up vaccination clinic run by the city at the church. Nurses there asked the ages of the family’s children. When they learned one was 6, they said he could get the Pfizer vaccine.

“Going off of their confidence and what we had read, we were all for it,” Gonzalez told KTVT-TV.

A neighbor’s 7-year-old boy also got the jab. But on Oct. 31, the shot wasn’t cleared by federal health authorities for use in anybody under 12. Even after it was this week, health care workers are being directed to give children between 5 and 11 a 10-microgram dose, not the usual 30-microgram injection.

One of the reasons for the lower dosage is because children have seen elevated rates of heart inflammation after getting the vaccine. The city of Garland called the Gonzalez family on Monday to inform them the boys should not have gotten the jab, and that they got three times the recommended dosage level.

“Where did that decision come from? Who was it that told them they could go ahead and offer it?” Gonzalez wondered.

In a statement to news outlets, the City of Garland Health Department confirmed two shots that shouldn’t have been administered were administered. The doses were administered “in error,” health officials said, adding that they were communicating with the children’s parents, who were monitoring their children for side effects, and had alerted state health officials.

The city was investigating what happened. The city couldn’t be reached and the church did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Gonzalez boy’s parents said he was suffering some side effects but they had eased. The condition of the other boy wasn’t known.

Further Commentary: Starting next week, the Biden-Harris regime have authorized the establishment of vaccination centers at public schools, including in grade schools where students will then be eligible to get jabbed. This bombshell revelation has barely been reported, even by conservative media, following Biden’s press conference on Wednesday.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny brought it to the attention of her Telegram group and we posted it at The Liberty Daily.

This may be the most anti-science policy we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s saying a lot considering the number of ridiculous policies that have been put into place by governments at every level. Children are generally safe from the ill-effects of Covid-19. It’s a disease that affects the elderly and those with serious health conditions. Healthy adults have a strong chance of recovery with proper treatment and children are barely at risk from the disease.

The agenda to vaccinate every man, woman, and child should greatly concern everyone, even the vaccinated. It tells us that the goals have nothing to do with healthcare. Whatever it is they’re doing, keeping us safe is not a priority despite the rhetoric they’ve been spewing.

