The cleaving of Big Tech continues, only this time the move of company headquarters by the Rumble video hosting service appears to be a proactive move to avoid government intervention and regulations requiring platform providers to censor speech. Rumble is moving from Toronto, Canada to Sarasota, Florida. As noted by Glenn Greenwald, “ Canada is actively creating laws to impose civil or even criminal liability on social media platforms that don’t censor enough ,” as a result, any content platform provider could be subject to civil or criminal liability if they do not filter content based on ideological demands of the government. Canada and the EU are both working on laws that will define acceptable speech and the various platform hosts who give a place for online content will be held accountable. The goal of the left-wing ideology is to censor speech they view as against their interests (ex: COVID vaccination etc). Not accidentally, this same framework to stop speech has now moved to the U.S. congress as ideological activists are creating the background for U.S. regulations. That’s the motive behind Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen { Go Deep } who has testified and advocated for controls over speech in the […]

Read the whole story at theconservativetreehouse.com

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

PLEASE Help Us Fight the Good Fight Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. You will notice we do not bow to Big Tech by running Google or Facebook ads. So many in conservative media do because it’s lucrative, but I just can’t imagine taking a paycheck from the minions of evil. That’s why we’re so dependent on our readers to pay the bills and expand our reach. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page or via PayPal. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker