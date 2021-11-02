Dallas Mavericks v Toronto Raptors In late September, the Dallas Mavericks announced that fans would be required to provide proof of vaccination or have a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend Mavericks home games.

Now, six games into the 2021-2022 NBA season, the Mavericks are reversing course.

As announced on the Mavericks website on Saturday, most fans will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend home games.

“The Mavericks, in conjunction with the NBA, announced today that beginning Nov. 15, fans seated beyond 15 feet of the court will no longer need to complete a Fan Health Survey to enter the game,” Dallas said in a statement.

“Those same fans will also no longer need to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination status within 48 hours of the game.”

The decision was made as cases in Dallas County, Texas, have been below 500 per day in recent weeks. Masks, however, will still be required for fans over the age of two years old.The changes will be implemented starting November 15, though owner Mark Cuban did leave the door open for putting the more strict regulations back in place should […]