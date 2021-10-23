ER Editor: Readers may be interested in this link to see recent protest activity around Trieste with several interesting videos: The Youtube channel LOCAL TEAM posts regular video updates from Italy.
******** Italy at a crossroads: is this country moving towards liberation from globalism or towards the Great Reset?
CESARE SACCHETTI
The best image to summarize Trieste’s protests against the Green COVID pass approved by Draghi’s regime could be the one of a man.
This man is Vittorio, a family man who has three children. Vittorio is sitting near a gate at Trieste’s port along with other dock workers.
He starts to cry when someone who’s filming the protests asks him if he’s going to leave.Vittorio says he has no intention of abandoning the protest because he’s doing what he’s doing for the future of his own children.He’s fighting against this brutal and oppressive regime that has stripped the Italian people of their basic liberties. He’s fighting because he doesn’t want his children to live in a world without dignity and freedom, but only total submission to this authoritarian system. Globalist powers like the Davos club have been trying to divide society into two categories. On the one hand, those […]
Read the whole story at www.thelibertybeacon.com
