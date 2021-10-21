There’s a very common misconception when it comes to government. If you ask an average American which government bodies hold the most power over our day-to-day lives, most will say it’s someone in DC. They might point to the White House or Congress. But the reality is DC’s reach is limited by the Constitution and in many cases only applies when the local, city, county, and state governments willfully comply.

We’re seeing this to some extent with the vaccine mandates. Contrary to popular belief, the Biden-Harris regime has not issued an actual mandate for vaccines, at least not yet. But based on actions by lower levels of government as well as many companies across the nation, one might believe the mandate is already in place and everyone is obligated to comply.

Some states have already lined up along the aisle ready to beat the mandate to a pulp; it reminds me of the scene in Airplane! with the lady the gets hysterical. Other states are so giddy to enforce the mandates that they’re already laying down their own draconian rules well ahead of schedule. This is the impact of localized politics and it’s why conservatives MUST get fully engaged in the elections that have the most dramatic effects on their lives.

South Carolina pundit Chad Caton believes we need to take it a step further. It isn’t just Republicans versus Democrats. He believes we also need to put a very strong focus on taking back the GOP from the RINOs and Establishment shills that fill state and local Republican Party leadership positions. It’s the GOP organizations that often control which candidates are chosen to represent the party in elections. If conservatives can have a stronger say in which candidates we have available, we can start putting America First representatives in offices from top to bottom.

“Biden’s not killing this country,” he said. “Apathy is killing this country.”

Caton also highlighted an event happening next week. The I Pledge Allegiance Tour features Diamond and Silk as well as other great speakers. But it’s getting attacked by the Establishment who have put on their own concurrent event featuring non-conservatives like Reince Priebus. That’s how badly they want to keep conservatives from getting traction in the GOP. They’ll go so far as to hold an event that they’ve dubbed “the CPAC of the South” just to keep conservatives from going to an actual America First event.

It’s long past time for those of us who love the country and defend the Constitution to stand up and do more. There are plenty of Twitter pundits out there pretending to make a difference, but we need people to stand up and do something solid. Run for office. Support others who have chosen to run. Stop relying on Fox News to tell you what Joe Biden is doing and focus on taking back the local offices that have a real impact on our lives.

The opportunity to make substantial change is not in DC. It’s in City Hall. It’s through state legislators. It’s by taking over county and state GOP branches. We need to take a bottom-to-top approach in order to save this nation.

