Anthony Fauci is a liar. If you read our reports on him regularly, this is not breaking news. What IS breaking is that the National Institute of Health has finally, reluctantly admitted that Fauci and NIH Director Francis S. Collins lied when they said that they had not funded gain-of-function research. They did, just as Senator Rand Paul has been claiming for months.

“I told you so” doesn’t even begin to cover it here: https://t.co/9JFn85I24i — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 21, 2021

According to Breitbart:

Fauci testified to Senators at a hearing in May that the NIH “has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

However, the NIH’s October 20 letter to House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer (R-KY) showed that the NIH grant, which was awarded to EcoHealth Alliance and then sub-awarded to the Wuhan lab, funded a research project during 2018 and 2019 that tested “if spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China were capable of binding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model.”

The letter added: “In this limited experiment, laboratory mice infected with the SHC014 WIV1 bat coronavirus became sicker than those infected with the WIV1 bat coronavirus.”

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, “gain-of-function” research is research that improves the ability of a pathogen to cause disease.

Ebright tweeted that in the letter, the NIH “corrects untruthful assertions by NIH Director Collins and NIAID Director Fauci that NIH had not funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan.”

The NIH received the relevant documents in 2018 and reviewed the documents in 2020 and again in 2021. The NIH–specifically, Collins, Fauci, and Tabak–lied to Congress, lied to the press, and lied to the public. Knowingly. Willfully. Brazenly. — Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) October 20, 2021

The letter goes to great lengths to make it clear the research conducted by EcoHealth Alliance could not have resulted in the development of Covid-19, but here’s the thing. They made this claim before receiving the unpublished documentation surrounding the research. They’re claiming that the differences between the research the NIH funded and what developed into the Covid-19 bioweapon were too distinct for them to be related. That’s a conclusion that is NOT possible until they get their hands on the full research.

In other words, they’re preemptively covering it up, just in case it’s revealed later that the research was used in Covid-19’s development. It’s disingenuous for them to distort the science by claiming something is impossible when they know it’s very possible. They compared the differences in genetic makeup of coronaviruses studied by EcoHealth Alliance and Covid-19 to the differences between humans and chimpanzees, as if to placate the science-illiterate. In reality, they cannot know what leaps were made until they see all of the research.

Unfortunately, anything that ties EcoHealth Alliance to Covid-19 was almost certainly shredded and purged months ago.

According to The Federalist:

Gain-of-function research means scientists extract viruses from the wild and engineer them to infect humans. The goal is to study potential therapeutics such as vaccines. The research, long championed by Fauci, who wrote in its defense as worth risking a pandemic over, was deemed so dangerous by the U.S. government it was banned from 2014 to 2017.

The ban was lifted after the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) developed enhanced protocols to evaluate grant proposals under the Potential Pandemic Pathogens Control and Oversight Framework. Money flowed from the NIH to WIV, which the U.S. State Department claims was engaged in collaborative work with the Chinese military from 2014-2019, during the first three years of which gain-of-function funding was prohibited.

“The research plan was reviewed by the NIH in advance of funding, and NOH determined that it did not fit the definition of research involving enhanced pathogens of pandemic potential,” Tabak wrote, before elaborating that over the course of the research, new findings were made that would have mandated further review over whether it met the definition for gain-of-function. “EcoHealth failed to report this finding right away, as was required by the terms of the grant.”

The group now has five days to send the NIH “any and all unpublished data from the experiments and work conducted” with the support of American tax dollars.

In July, Fauci doubled down on his denial that any U.S.-funded research constituted gain-of-function study, in another sparring match with Paul.

This is a victory for the truth and in a normal world this would sink Fauci’s career, finally removing him from the public eye. But America’s corporate media is complicit in Pandemic Panic Theater, so Fauci will likely still be popping in for Sunday morning interviews again soon.

