In the five years since he last played in the NFL, Colin Kaepernick has been portrayed as a martyr of sorts by the leftwing media, who love to claim that he has been unable to get signed by another team since leaving the San Francisco 49ers due to racism.

In reality, however, Kaepernick is not a martyr at all, as he has made millions off of being a “woke” America-bashing celebrity. Instead, NBA star Kyrie Irving has given up far more than Kaepernick ever did due to his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Not only has Irving been benched by his team, the Brooklyn Nets, due to his vaccination status, he’s also been shamed and villainized by the mainstream media in a truly sickening way.

Irving has stood by his decision not to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“I like to keep that stuff private, man,” Irving said last month when asked about his vaccination status, according to Forbes . “I’m a human being first…I would love to just keep that private and handle it the right way with my team and go forward together with a plan. Obviously, I’m not able to be present there today, but that doesn’t mean […]