Catholic figurehead explicitly praised left-wing racial extremists

Pope Francis released a video message advocating more left-wing politics on Saturday, in the latest attempt by the Vatican to reassure the world that Catholicism is on the side of social justice. The pope praised deceased felon George Floyd as a “Good Samaritan,” and provided a moral endorsement of violent BLM rioters.

“Do you know what comes to mind now when, together with popular movements, I think of the Good Samaritan?” the Pope declared. “Do you know what comes to mind? The protests over the death of George Floyd. It is clear that this type of reaction against social, racial or macho injustice can be manipulated or exploited by political machinations or whatever, but the main thing is that, in that protest against this death, there was the Collective Samaritan who is no fool!”

“This movement did not pass by on the other side of the road when it saw the injury to human dignity caused by an abuse of power,” the Catholic figurehead continued. “The popular movements are not only social poets but also collective Samaritans.”

The pope went on to repeatedly invoke the term “social justice,” and proclaimed that “In my experience, […]