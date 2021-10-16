( Natural News ) Ghost Robotics, maker of four-legged robots for the military, has teamed up with SWORD International to build a mechanical dog that is capable of carrying a remote-controlled rifle on its back.

The robot dog called Special Purpose Unmanned Rifle (SPUR) has a 6.5 mm Creedmoor rifle from SWORD attached to its back. The SPUR has made its debut at the Association of the U.S. Army’s main annual convention in Washington, D.C.

Ghost Robotics has also partnered with other companies to explore defense and security applications for its quadrupedal unmanned ground vehicles (Q-UGVs), but SPUR appears to be the first to successfully mount a weapon.

Other examples of unarmed Q-UGVs are already in limited use in the U.S. Air Force’s 325th Security Forces Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, where they are being tested by other units in the service.

The configuration of the 6.5 mm gun in the SPUR module is unclear. In terms of the weapon itself, SWORD offers derivatives of the gun model as well as similar but larger caliber guns. The weapon used in the SPUR module looks like it could have a sound suppressor fitted to the front end, which could make […]