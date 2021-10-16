Sources are coming forward to claim that a growing number of U.S. Navy SEALS who are seeking a religious exemption to the Department of Defense’s (DOD) COVID-19 vaccine mandate are being hit with intimidation and threats in attempts to make them submit to getting the shot.

Michael Berry, First Liberty Institute’s general counsel, and Lt. Col. U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, is representing 34 Navy SEALS and two reservists in their quests to get these exemptions. He told Fox News that the Navy’s new vaccine mandate is illegal and infringes upon an individual’s First Amendment freedoms. “Purging our military of its elite servicemembers is detrimental to national security. Doing so because the Commander in Chief refuses to accommodate their religious convictions is abhorrent to the Constitution. Their years of experience and leadership in service to our nation is immeasurable and irreplaceable,” Berry said. “Remove a SEAL from special warfare, reduce his salary, and force him to repay his training is purely vindictive and punitive. And it’s illegal. They have nothing to do with a virus.”

Berry went on to say that the clients he is representing have a combined more than 350 years of military service and more than 100 combat deployments.

This […]