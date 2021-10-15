Heidi Grant will leave her position as director of the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which oversees foreign arms sales at the pentagon, on Nov. 6. Before officially stepping down, she has already landed a job overseeing the “defense, space and government services sales teams” at Boeing, and will start work for the aircraft and missile manufacturer just two days later on Nov. 8.

In a press release, Boeing boasted that “Heidi Grant, director of the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), has been selected to lead Boeing’s defense, space and government services sales teams. She will join the company Nov. 8 as vice president of Business Development, leading the organization previously known as Global Sales and Marketing (GSM).” “Heidi brings extensive experience in global strategy and competitive positioning across the life cycle,” Boeing President and CEO Leanna Caret stated. “We look forward to working closely with her as we compete, win and grow our business around the world.”

“In her current role she is responsible for the administration and execution of U.S. Department of Defense security cooperation programs and activities involving defense articles, military training and other defense-related services,” the statement continued. “She began her U.S. Department of Defense […]