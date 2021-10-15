Video clips from Joe Rogan’s Wednesday show went viral after he confronted CNN “doctor” Sanjay Gupta over his networks repeated lie that Rogan took “horse dewormer” when he had Covid in August.

Rogan grilled Gupta like he had never been grilled before, and it left him squirming in his chair.

After getting absolutely obliterated by Rogan, Gupta went back to his “safe space” on CNN to get comforted by his buddy Don Lemon.

The two men then went on to double down on the lie that Rogan took the animal version of ivermectin. They once again failed to mention that Rogan took the HUMAN VERSION OF THE PILL THAT WON A NOBEL PRIZE IN 2015.

Watch their bold-faced lie below: CNN’s @DonLemon : “It is not a lie to say that [Ivermectin] is used as a horse de-wormer. I think that’s important. And it is not approved for Covid.” @drsanjaygupta : “Correct … If you look at the data, there is no evidence that it really works [against Covid].” pic.twitter.com/eDpJUxrsqY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 14, 2021 How many times do we have to say that Rogan took the HUMAN VERSION of Ivermectin?

Sadly, CNN is immune to the truth.In case you missed it […]