From an obscure, Northwestern-Ohio solo law practice to leading the charge for freedom and to hold those responsible for killing tens of thousands by pushing COVID-19 lies and denying life-saving treatments, Attorney Thomas Renz has had quite a year. He rejoins the MAGA Institute Podcast to update us on where his efforts stand today and to preview what’s yet to come.

Regular listeners and readers will recognize Tom’s name. He was the first attorney to stand up to represent people who wanted to make medical decisions for themselves and he has become a leading light of Liberty in these benighted times.

The beautiful thing is that the more they try to discredit him, the more the corporate media confirm that what he’s been alleging in court is true. Case in point: the CMS Medicare database exposé.

Last month, we reported that Attorney Renz was in receipt of proof from a whistleblower that CDC and FDA knew that Remdesivir and the notavax injections were lethal . The usual Trusted Media Initiative demons (foremost amongst them WashPo) immediately went into a frenzy, falling all over themselves to attempt to discredit Renz by falsely claiming ( i.e ., lying) that there is no such thing […]