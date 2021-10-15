Jovan Pulitzer responded to Associated Press fact-checker, Ali Swenson. In doing so, he totally ate her lunch.

Pulitzer was responding to Ali’s request for information this week noted in the post below. Faux ‘Fact-Checker’ Ali Swenson Targets Gateway Pundit: Said Maricopa County Didn’t Provide Data to Auditors in Last Week’s ‘Fact-Check’ – Then Claims Data Was Provided in This Week’s Fact-Check – What Gives? These communications started when Ali contacted The Gateway Pundit yesterday with the following email:

Dear Joe and The Gateway Pundit team, I'm a reporter with The Associated Press in New York. A recent article in The Gateway Pundit claims that 284,412 Maricopa County ballots, or 1 in 10, "could not be confirmed as the actual ballot the voter used to vote." That's false, according to Maricopa County, which explained in this document that auditors were looking in the wrong place for ballot images: https://recorder.maricopa.gov/justthefacts/pdf/MaricopaCountyAnalysisofSenateReviewCyberNinjaReport.pdf . We are going to be debunking the false claims. Would The Gateway Pundit like to provide more evidence or respond? Thanks, Ali Swenson (Note her link […]