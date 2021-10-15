"Why are there 6,545 more early voting ballots than the images? That's a question." #AZAudit pic.twitter.com/5AtqXoR4X4

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai , MIT Ph.D. SMVS, SMME, SBEE invited Maricopa County elections officials to an open dialog to discuss ballot anomalies and provide explanations to the Nation.

Maricopa County Officials failed to appear and give answers.

Dr. Shiva brought Phil Evans onto the live stream for four hours to talk about the discrepancies found, and the issues created by Maricopa County by their failure to communicate .

They discussed a huge discrepancy, 6,545 ballots are missing a corresponding image. Dr. Shiva: For me Phil, this is sort of the heart of the issue here. I mean there’s many issues here, but this is a very significant point here because you’re looking at 6,545, more early voting ballots. Okay, then the envelope images associated with them. So, these numbers have to match. Okay, Phil, you run a business, I run a business, right? We have auditors come in the assets and the liabilities and the equity all better tally up, okay? We are not requesting anything more than to say please let us know why […]