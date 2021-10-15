Stock photo of children in a classroom. (Taylor Wilcox/Unsplash) The Texas Supreme Court on Thursday put a temporary hold on San Antonio School District’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate hours before it was set to take effect.

The San Antonio Independent School District mandated that all its employees be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 15. The mandate, issued on Aug. 16 by then-Superintendent Pedro Martinez, directly challenged Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order initially issued in April that bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates by state-funded entities.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against the school district over the order on Aug. 19.

The Supreme Court said in an opinion ( pdf ) on Thursday it is putting a hold on the enforcement of the vaccine mandate while the legal battle over the matter continues.

The Texas Supreme Court maintained in its opinion that it has not ruled on the legality of the school district’s vaccine mandate or the governor’s vaccine mandate ban.

“This case, like those regarding local governmental entities’ authority to mandate the wearing of masks, challenges the legality of the Governor’s orders under the Texas Disaster Act. We have not yet had the opportunity to consider the merits of these challenges,” said the court […]