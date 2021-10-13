Yesterday, another courageous Australian police officer took a stand against the government and media’s tyranny and lies about Covid-19, which has seen the country descend into authoritarian madness, the likes of which would make the leader of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping, proud – and all in the name of ‘health.’

Article originally published on Ivan’s Substack.

Senior Constable Craig Backman posted a statement on his Facebook page that outlined the issues that he has with the Australian government, the police force, public health, and the media.

What is interesting about this police officer’s statement is that it is coming from an individual on the inside of the Australian government’s Covid-19 response, and that he says everything about that response is based on lies, propaganda, and misinformation.

For those of us that have done enough research to understand that the World Health Organization, the Covid-mad government leaders, public health, and the now neo-Marxist mainstream media, have been collectively lying and deceiving the public about this ‘health’ crisis from the start, then there are no real surprises in Craig Backman’s statement.

However, this police officer’s whistle-blowing statement is another credible confirmation that something is very, very wrong about the global response to Covid-19 as orchestrated by the World Health Organization and its partners.

The question remains and is still unanswered – Why are Australia’s leaders, and other nations governments, lying to their citizens about Covid-19 and using it to try and impose authoritarianism?

Here is Senior Constable Craig Backman’s post – I took the liberty of spacing it out, to make it easier to read, and also emphasized some parts. The capitalization of some words is how it appears in Craig’s post. And I included the full links to the research provided by him in the footnotes below.

Senior Constable Craig Backman’s Facebook post from October 12, 2021

My name is Craig Backman and until recently, I WAS, a proud Senior Constable with Victoria Police. On the 17th of September 2021, I wrote an email to Management of Victoria Police where I outlined my reasons for refusing to be a part of any activity that I believed unfairly breached the Human Rights of Victorian citizens, as ordered by the Victorian Government.

I had hoped that by speaking out in such a formal way, that my message would have been taken seriously by Victoria Police and may have been encouraging to other members, who I knew where also deeply conflicted regarding the enforcement of Health recommendations that have been inconsistent, illogical and detrimental to our communities as a whole, in so many ways.

I was also concerned that Victoria Police was losing the trust and faith of the Victorian Public, through the tactics used to enforce these recommendations, which have at times, in the eyes of many including myself, been quite brutal, and creating unnecessarily dangerous situations for all.

I had hoped that my email to Management on the 17th of September clearly explained that our loyalty should be to upholding the rights of the citizens of Victoria, but as I received no reply, I was extremely saddened and disappointed that it appeared our leaders did not share my sentiments.

Then, I heard the Premier of Victoria declare that “unvaccinated people” will lose their right to employment and would be “locked out” of both the Economy and the Healthcare System, due to the decision not to take an injection with unknown long term side effects being considered “high risk” behaviour”.

I was so disgusted by this blatant demonising and discrimination against a section of the Public that I made the decision that I could no longer be a part of any organisation that would be party to such blatant and deliberate breaching of Human Rights and creation of a “two-tiered” and segregated society.

Let me ask you, if “high risk” behaviour justifies being denied medical treatment, where does that ideology end? Should a person who overdosed on illicit substances be denied treatment and left to die because of the choices they made? How about people who ride motorcycles? Cyclists who ride on the road and get hit by a car? How about smokers, or people who drink too much alcohol, or get diabetes from an unhealthy lifestyle or go on dates with strangers through dating apps and get sexually assaulted? How about rock climbers or Surfers or Racecar Drivers or Jockeys or people who play contact sport?

Should we also deny medical treatment to these people and leave them to die because of there life choices? Of course not, because that would be inhumane and disgusting in a society that values Human Rights, Freedom of choice and respect for each other as individuals.

The Premier didn’t stop there. Daniel Andrews went on to mandate that all “authorised workers” must be injected with a drug, (that has been repeatedly referred to as a vaccine, which it is NOT), that has a poor short term safety record and no long term safety record at all, if they want to retain their Human Right to employment.

So now, 2 weeks to slow the spread back in early 2020 has become “show me your papers or no soup for you”! If this situation wasn’t so dire it would be comical!

The ability to earn a living, to put a roof over your and your families heads, to put food on the table, to provide basic needs for yourself and you dependents is now being removed from people unless they comply with the Government’s demands.

Is this Australia? Is this Democracy at work or something quite the opposite? The stress, anxiety and pure mental anguish that these “mandates” are causing thousands of Victorians is immeasurable.

I shudder at the thought of what these people must be feeling at this point, faced with a choice between starvation and homelessness for their whole family OR participate in a medical trial that has in fact, killed thousands of people around the world. If that is not the very definition of coercion, I don’t know what is. But hey, we’re free to choose, right?

Victoria Police members are essentially “professional investigators”, from the top of the organisation to the bottom. Every rank and role within it attends to jobs that require investigative ability.

My disillusionment with the organisation is not only due to the tactics used to Police this Pandemic response, but what I believe to be an abject failure in our ability, as professional investigators, to not see that the narrative used by the Government, did not and does not match the evidence on the ground and from around the world, and therefore further investigation was required.

Many of my former colleagues and myself, began to struggle daily, with the constant reminder that our organisation’s leaders seemed to be ignoring clear signs that the evidence from around the world regarding this pandemic, was at odds with what our Government was claiming as fact.

In my experience, when I would attend to a reported crime, and a victim would tell me what had occurred, that is when the investigation BEGINS. It appears to me, that our organization was told a story by the Government, and that was where the investigation ENDED. It seems that whatever the Government narrative was, could not to be questioned in anyway.

As a Police Officer, whenever I conducted any form of investigation, it was of paramount importance to me, to make sure I got all the facts and gather as much evidence as I could, so as I could make the best possible decision whether to proceed with Criminal Charges or Civil Actions against an accused person, because as important as it is to seek justice for victims of crime, I believed it was equally as important to ensure that an innocent person is not unjustly punished.

My friends, I know it’s hard to accept, (although from their track records, it really shouldn’t surprise you) but our Government and our Media have constantly mislead and suppressed critical information from you.

If you look to other sources of information you will learn that vaccinated people are just as likely to spread COVID-19 and get seriously ill and even die as unvaccinated people. In fact, even more likely.

Official statistics from the UK, the USA, Israel and many more countries will verify this information for you and the Mainstream Media will gloss over these details and the Government won’t mention them at all.

You will also learn that masks have no impact on the spread of airborne viruses. To quote Daniel Andrews himself; “wearing a mask like that is a waste of a mask”. I know that “science” changes with new findings everyday, BUT cloth mask composition and performance has not.

Through alternative sources of information you will also discover that literally thousands of specialist medical professionals and scientists are condemning this medical trial due to the millions of adverse events worldwide, following people being injected with this trial medication, which include tens of thousands of deaths.

You will also discover that these adverse events are being hugely under reported and this information is being deliberately kept from you, that much is certain. The question we should be asking is, why? What kind of “trial” anything is not interested in accurately recording the results? If you haven’t heard about the Rome Declaration from the Global Covid Summit in September this year, then I suggest you look it up.

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) from the USA shows around 16,000 DEATHS as a “side effect” of the current vaccine trial and thousands more permanent injuries.

The European Unions equivalent system (Eudravigilance) is reporting more than 24,000 deaths and 2,500,000 injuries. The Australian Therapudic Goods Administration (TGA) is reporting more than 60,000 adverse reaction reports and so far more than 550 people dead. This information is known to many Victorians who seek it from alternative sources to the Mainstream Media because the information available through Mainstream sources is biased and lacking in detail.

It is precisely this knowledge, that makes the choice between “take this drug or unemployment” so stressful for many. From the information I have included here, a fair minded person would have to agree that a decent amount of hesitancy should be considered reasonable, before deciding to take part in a medical trial with such obviously disastrous results. Furthermore, subjecting our children to this risk is, in my opinion, unthinkable.

This information, which is easy to find if you look away from your TV, would be known to our Government. With this knowledge in mind, what did Daniel Andrews say? “These vaccines are safe, and they work”. Exactly – the government is making terrible monstrous lies to the public. The mind boggles. I’d like to see the reactions from the families of the 550+ (minimum) Australians who have died because they trusted the Governments’ “Health Advice”, if he said that to their faces!

How cruel and heartless can a person be? Now, what else could you discover from looking away from Mainstream Media? You will learn that despite Daniel Andrews stating that you must “COMPLETE YOUR VACCINATION WITH A SECOND DOSE”, that there are Countries well ahead of Australia in terms of “vaccine rollout” (again, look to Israel) who are administering a 3rd dose and discussing a 4th dose!

That’s a little concerning, isn’t it? Does that give you confidence that this trial is succeeding in providing immunity as promised? That your vaccination will be “COMPLETE” after your second dose? Remember, this trial has only been in place for less that a year, and already people need a 4th dose? Why?

Again, these are just some of the reasons that some people are reluctant to participate in this medical trial, which pose legitimate concerns. How many times in your life, after making an error in judgement (and we’ve all made them) have you said “well, with the benefit of hindsight I shouldn’t have done that”.

Well, due to Australia’s slow rollout of this vaccination trial, we actually do have the benefit of hindsight, simply by looking at the results of this trial from other countries who are further along with their rollouts, as I have mentioned above.

Learning from other people’s mistakes, is a concept we teach our children, but one that our so called “leaders” have failed to grasp. Which shows an agenda to jab. Here’s a thought, instead of following the lead of someone who’s just driven their car off a cliff, how about we see that, take notice, apply the breaks and adjust course to avoid the same catastrophe happening to us.

So far we have recorded 550+ deaths from this trial. Where will it be when we reach the number of doses administered as some of the other countries ahead of us, and administered the 3rd, 4th dose? 1,000 dead? 2,000 dead? 5,000 dead? More?

It is clearly well past time to look at early treatment options that have worked elsewhere. Look at India.

Our GP’s have been threatened into silence by their regulating body, the relationship between GP’s and their patients has been invaded by Politicians. As my GP stated to me at a recent consultation, “Politicians are making the decisions now”. How frightening. Debate has been quashed and people who have questions are ridiculed. Why?

The answer to that is because the Government, the Mainstream Media have convinced large numbers of an overly trusting public, that anyone who questions their narrative is “whacky”, an “anti-vaxxer” a right-wing extremist”, a “trouble maker” and “selfish”.

For the first time in our history, a medication’s ineffectiveness is being blamed on the people who didn’t take it. Think about that for a minute, please. Daniel Andrews said “No one has the right to make someone else sick”.

Well, once again, the evidence shows that people who’ve had the jab can spread the virus just like people who haven’t. Evidence shows that “vaccinated” people carry just as much, if not more viral load in their noses and throats.

On that basis, and on Andrews’ own words, there’s no logical reason for his proposed discriminatory mandates and passports, because both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can both spread the virus, catch the virus and become ill and use up hospital resources, along with the thousands of people who’ve had adverse reactions to the vaccine trial.

Both the Victorian Government and Victoria Police position is that the “vaccine” MUST be taken by all members to protect the public whilst performing their duties. When you consider the fact that the vaccine does not stop you from spreading the virus, I question the sanity of the Government and Police positions.

Again, your immunity protects you, no-one else. It is a fact, that these new medications have only been given “Provisional Authorisation” in Australia by the TGA for use as a trial vaccine. It is NOT a vaccine and no matter how many times the Government and Mainstream Media repeat the word “vaccine”, over and over and over again, that does not magically change what it is.

What astounds me, is that because of the repetition of the word “vaccine” being applied to this trial medication, the Government, the Mainstream Media and many followers of these institutions are now, as I mentioned mentioned above, horribly referring to anyone who questions this new medication, even those who have been previously vaccinated against all the usual viruses, as an “anti-vaxxer”. What a load of rubbish!

Regardless of your beliefs around this trial vaccine, if you’ve chosen to trial it and take the risks, good for you, it’s your right to make that choice and I fully support it. If you’ve decided not to trial it and take the risks, again, good for you and I support your right to choose. Either way, I would hope, that there is one thing all of us Australians can agree on, is that people have the right to choose.

We all have the right to make decisions that affect our own bodies and we certainly have the rights as Parents to be the decision makers of what someone else wants to inject into our children. If we don’t retain these basic Human Rights, then it follows that we no longer have “ownership” of our selves and the Government owns both you, and your children.

These rights are the cornerstone of a Democratic Society and MUST be fought for, at any cost. The injustice being forced upon Victorian Citizens through Government mandates is abhorrent, anti-Democratic and the silencing of dissent by force has drawn international condemnation.

I’m asking you, as a fellow free citizen of Australia, will you stand up to support a fellow citizen being destroyed? Would you help a neighbour you saw through the window of your house, being assaulted or burgled, or would you just laugh and close the curtains and say “serves them right, should have got better locks like I did”, and do nothing to help them?

Is this the Australians we have become?

I urge you all, workers from All industries, before it’s too late, regardless of vaccination status, to support those who’ve had their livelihoods destroyed by the blatant discrimination caused by these “vaccine mandates” by supporting the Class Action Law Suit for All Authorised Workers in Victoria, to do your part in helping our friends who are at the end of their collective ropes.

Please visit “VIC Authorised Workers Unite Against Mandate” by visiting policeforfreedom.org by following this link to their GoFundMe page, and donate to their cause.

This legal action has been instigated by the many of my former colleagues who have heard the call from Victorian citizens to “stand with us”. These Police members have clearly heard that call, and have launched legal action to fight for the rights of all Victorians, not just themselves.

This gives me hope, and proves my first email correct; there are many within Victoria Police ranks who share my beliefs and are not the enemy of the people. Any amount will help put an end to this madness and harm, that these mandates are inflicting on so many people, many of whom were yesterday’s HEROES who worked the front-lines of this pandemic response, and were just fine without the jab.

Now, Andrews wants to throw them in the trash because they’re “selfish”. Search your heart. You know these mandates are wrong. If all of us can come together and be united on this issue of Human Rights, then we can force the Government to hear us shout what they’ve been trying to suppress from protestors; that in a Democracy, the people have the power.

In a Democracy, the people have a right to be heard and a right to choose. In a Democracy, the Government’s role is to preserve Human Rights, not destroy them. I urge you all, at what is a monumental moment in the history of this Nation, say NO to discrimination, NO to mandates and a resounding NO to Dictatorships.

True leadership unites people. It does not segregate, demean, demonise and demoralise them. True leaders are honest and trustworthy and lead by example. They do not threaten, coerce, lie and bully.

A just Democratic Government protects its’ citizens Human Rights, it provides equal opportunities for all, regardless of their beliefs or “vaccination status”. It does not remove Human Rights or treat them as a conditional gift from those in power and it does not willfully promote discrimination on any grounds.

Discrimination is an ugly part of our past and some very fine people have worked and are still working tirelessly to end it. Please, for humanities sake, don’t let it be part of our future.

As far as what is next for me personally, well, it’s true what they say; “you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone”. With that thought at the forefront of my mind, I have decided to continue to stand up for what is right and against our Human Rights being stolen from us. I will give it everything I have to reignite the “mateship” that made this great Country, the best Country in the world- “the Lucky Country”.

Our national identity is being torn apart from within, seeing mate turn against mate, people ridiculing and even rejoicing their fellow Australians’ sorrow, and our people living in perpetual fear. They are clearly trying to sew division between the people.

There appears to be a clear attempt by both the Government and the Media, to coerce one section of the community to blame all these ongoing restrictions on their lives on another section of the community.

To lure people into hate through fear and loathing of their fellow citizens. To gain support for segregation, discrimination and eventually separation.

DO NOT LET THEM.

I don’t know exactly what form that mission will take, yet, but when I know, you’ll know, and I can only hope that you’ll consider joining that cause, The greatest cause of them all; FREEDOM.

Sincerely, Craig Backman

Article originally published on Ivan’s Substack.

Too Few Are Telling the Truth

Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.

I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.

The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.

We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.

Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show