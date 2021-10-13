White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made the surreal argument on Tuesday that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott are “putting politics ahead of public health” by protecting citizens’ fundamental freedom of choice on Covid-19 vaccines.

In the course of her diatribe, however, Psaki admitted something that has been bubbling on the media backburners for some time: Biden’s vaccine mandate currently doesn’t even exist . Watch: “His requirements are promulgated by a federal law,” Psaki claimed. “So, when the President announced his vaccine mandates for businesses, that, of course, we’re waiting on OSHA regulations as far as the next step.”

As earlier reported on Becker News, Biden’s federal vaccine mandate was announced over a month ago. The OSHA directive that would be the enforcement mechanism for the executive order, however, has not been issued. Legal analysts expect that such a directive would likely be struck down in court, as 24 state attorneys general explained in a letter to the Biden administration.

“That was pursuant to federal law and the implementation of federal law, because it’s an executive order,” Psaki continued. “So, our intention is to implement and continue to work to implement these requirements across the country, including in […]