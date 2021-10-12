Biden gets booster shot with fake picture of the White House behind him. When is a fake setting not a fake setting? When President Joe Biden sits in front of it.

The “independent fact-checkers”, a phrase that in itself strains credulity, leaped to defend Biden after he received a COVID booster shot in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Sept. 27. For political rookies, the EEOB is not the White House, but sits next to the White House.

Jokers on Facebook showed a photograph of Biden getting his booster vaccination in the South Court Auditorium in front of a set that resembled the Oval Office. One said, “Joe Biden using a fake White House backdrop is so on brand for him.” Another Facebook post said, “They created a fake set for Biden to get his booster shot. The entire Biden presidency is one giant charade.”

PolitiFact characterized the second post as “False” and announced these posts “were flagged as part of Facebook’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed.” This led Facebook to suppress the Biden mockery. The Facebook post from the page “Cloyd Rivers” quoted here as “False” was simply taken down. It can no longer be […]