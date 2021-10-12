A nurse is escorted out of her job at a hospital for not taking the vaccine pic.twitter.com/ZwrzaeJ7S6

Image Credit: Infowars.com A registered nurse working at the Los Angeles-area UCLA Health Center documented her last moments as she was escorted off the premises for refusing to take a Covid-19 vaccine. “I’m being escorted out of UCLA for standing up for medical freedom, despite coming to work willing to work and I just can’t believe that this is what they’re doing right now,” the nurse says.

The University of California back in July instituted a Covid-19 vaccination policy requiring employees, staff and students “be vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus before they will be allowed on campus or in a facility or office.”

“Employees who choose not to be vaccinated, and have no approved exemption, accommodation or deferral, potentially put others’ health at risk and may face disciplinary actions,” the UC policy states.

