It was just a couple of months ago that the “scare label” preferred by radical leftists when talking about conservative Americans was “white supremacist.” They applied it pretty much universally regardless of the skin color of the person they were attacking. Anyone who believed in the America First agenda, freedom, or limited government MUST be a “white supremacist.”

Thankfully, that label was so overused by leftists that it completely lost its meaning. They applied it to people who were clearly not white supremacists. Some of them weren’t even white. As a result, they realized they needed another “scare label,” and one has been supplied to them by Nancy Pelosi, the Deep State, and the Biden-Harris regime.

As JD Heyes from Natural News reported over the weekend:

In their letter to Biden, association president Viola M. Garcia and interim executive director and CEO Chip Slaven claimed school board members and school officials all over the country are facing “threats of violence and acts of intimidation,” while going on to ask the administration to consider whether parents’ actions should be considered “domestic terrorism” under current statutes like the Patriot Act.

“While local and state law enforcement agencies are working with public school officials in several communities to prevent further disruptions to educational services and school district operations, law enforcement officials in some jurisdictions need assistance – including help with monitoring the threat levels,” they wrote.

“As these threats and acts of violence have become more prevalent … NSBA respectfully asks that a joint collaboration among federal law enforcement agencies, state and local law enforcement, and with public school officials be undertaken to focus on these threats,” the pair noted further.

They went on to write that the “acts of malice, violence, and threats” may constitute “a form of domestic terrorism.”

Today, anyone who believes in freedom and opposes the draconian efforts by our government to usher in a Neo-Marxist state in America is considered to be a “domestic terrorist.” The grandmother who carries a sign in front of school board meeting that says “Stop Teaching CRT in Our Schools” is considered by the left, the FBI, and even mainstream media as a “domestic terrorist.”

As usual, the right is busy laughing off and dismissing the absurdity without realizing that these types of labels have cooling effects on movements. While many see through the left’s lies, there will invariably be those who do not. They will avoid protesting school boards out of fear of being labeled. This is the primary goal of the gaslighting, but there’s a secondary goal that is unfortunately achieved as well.

Labels such as “white supremacist” and “domestic terrorist” may keep some patriots away from protests, but they also entice the nefarious elements from the right to be more likely to attend them. This secondary goal uses the labels to create atmospheres that can act as magnets for the negative parts of so-called conservatism. That’s not to say that I expect actual domestic terrorists to start coming to these meetings and bombing schools, but bad people are simply more likely to attend and make a mockery of the protests as a result of the left’s gaslighting.

Here is my analysis of the situation as well as a snippet from an interview I did on the topic on Sunday with Malcolm Out Loud. We also covered a handful of other topics listed below:

Topics on today’s show:

The goal isn’t to arrest all of those parents they expect to start bombing schools any minute now. The goal is to gaslight and intimidate parents into not attending the meetings at all.

