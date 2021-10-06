Then-Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks in support of Donald Trump during a campaign rally on Aug. 31, 2016, in Phoenix. (Ralph Freso / Getty Images) Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio on Tuesday announced plans to run for mayor of Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Arpaio, 89, said in a news release that he and his late wife moved to the Phoenix suburb over 20 years ago.

The former lawman said he wants to continue his 56 years of public service by “serving in the community he knows best.”

“Among his priorities as Mayor, Arpaio will focus on attracting new businesses to the city to create jobs and economic growth and continue his fight against illegal immigration, human smuggling, and drug trafficking. Also, reducing taxes and regulation and increasing tourism,” the news release said.

“It was an honor and privilege serving the people of Maricopa County as their Sheriff,” Arpaio said. “Now, I want to directly give something back to my hometown of Fountain Hills, Arizona, which I love, utilizing my life experience and commonsense to make Fountain Hills a better place to live.” Continuing my 56 year’s in public service now as Mayor. pic.twitter.com/4AlGil4qUj — Sheriff Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) October 5, 2021 Known as “America’s […]