Then-Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks in support of Donald Trump during a campaign rally on Aug. 31, 2016, in Phoenix. (Ralph Freso / Getty Images) Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio on Tuesday announced plans to run for mayor of Fountain Hills, Arizona.
Arpaio, 89, said in a news release that he and his late wife moved to the Phoenix suburb over 20 years ago.
The former lawman said he wants to continue his 56 years of public service by “serving in the community he knows best.”
“Among his priorities as Mayor, Arpaio will focus on attracting new businesses to the city to create jobs and economic growth and continue his fight against illegal immigration, human smuggling, and drug trafficking. Also, reducing taxes and regulation and increasing tourism,” the news release said.
“It was an honor and privilege serving the people of Maricopa County as their Sheriff,” Arpaio said. “Now, I want to directly give something back to my hometown of Fountain Hills, Arizona, which I love, utilizing my life experience and commonsense to make Fountain Hills a better place to live.” Continuing my 56 year’s in public service now as Mayor. pic.twitter.com/4AlGil4qUj — Sheriff Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) October 5, 2021 Known as “America’s […]
Read the whole story at www.westernjournal.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post