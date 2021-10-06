Yesterday, we reported that Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins, who had long been fighting the NBA’s vaccine policy, had finally relented and gotten the shot over the weekend. However, while talking to the press this week, Wiggins made it clear that he did not get the COVID-19 vaccine willingly.

“It came down to get the vaccination or don’t play basketball,” he told reporters, according to the San Francisco Chronicle . “I’m 26. I have two kids … I’m trying to generate as much money as I can for my kids and my future. Trying to create generational wealth. … Hopefully it works out in the long run [and] in 10 years I’m still healthy.”

Wiggins was clearly trying to rightfully point out that nobody has any idea how these vaccines will impact any of us moving forward in the years to come. Later in the interview, Wiggins slammed the NBA for its vaccine policies.

“I guess to do certain stuff, to work and all that, I guess you don’t own your body,” he said. “You want to work in society today. I guess they make the rules of what goes into your body and what you do.”

Wiggins also seemed to be […]