CNN’s ratings are still circling the drain.

The far left network has suffered a drop in ratings for months. Specifically, since Trump has left office. They spent four years trying to get him out of office and it turns out he was the best thing that ever happened to them. Meanwhile, FOX News is still doing very well. Especially Tucker Carlson.

Forbes reports:

CNN Drops 68% In Prime As Fox News Channel Crushes Competition In Q2 Cable News Ratings Fox News Channel dominated the cable news competition in the second quarter of 2021, winning across all metrics: among total viewers in prime time and daytime, and among viewers 25-54, the demographic group most valued by national advertisers. FNC's Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched show in cable news for the quarter, with a total audience of 2.924 million viewers. Tucker Carlson also finished first in the key demo, with an average audience of 487,000 viewers. Overall, Fox News had four of the top five most-watched shows in cable news, with Tucker Carlson Tonight in first place among total viewers, followed by […]