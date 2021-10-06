Two female athletes joined Fox News’ Ben Domenech on Tuesday to discuss the negative impact that female athletes experience competing against biological males who identify as transgender and choose to compete against women instead of on teams that correlate to their biological sex.
Selina Soule and Alanna Smith said competing against biological males who identify as transgender is demoralizing and made them feel helpless. “It was just really demoralizing to know that all of my hard work and all the other female athletes’ hard work wasn’t paying off and we were really just racing for second and third place,” Smith said, a high school student in Connecticut that unsuccessfully sued the state for allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports.
“We weren’t going to get the spots that we really truly deserved to get,” Smith continued.
Selina Soule, who sued the state alongside Smith, said that being forced to compete against biological men all four years of high school deprived her from competing in the regional New England scholastic athletics championship.
“I lost out on countless opportunities… I have had to compete against these athletes over a dozen times. Every single time I lost without fail,” she said.
