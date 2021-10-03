While the vast majority of NBA players have surrendered to the jab, some notable players have not. Let’s start with Jonathan Isaac, who plays for the Orlando Magic: Completely reasonable, factual, eloquent explanation for why he does not want to be vaxxed- And one must wonder how long before the video is pulled from Twitter pic.twitter.com/kGunTHFuXR — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 28, 2021 Jonathan Isaac also teed off on the Rolling Stone story that called him anti-vacc. This is great too. Watch it: pic.twitter.com/vkafd5Q3bP — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 28, 2021 The Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal: Here’s Bradley Beal on the covid vaccine. NBA players like Beal and Isaac, who both have had covid already, should have no vaccine mandates at all. pic.twitter.com/AeHP9HnXgJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 28, 2021 Golden State’s Andrew Wiggins is another NBA Superstar who said NO to the jab. Unlike Beal and Isaacson, Wiggins declined to explain: Some of Andrew Wiggins’ presser today declining to discuss his decision not to get vaccinated in much detail pic.twitter.com/W54QrTuwCC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) September 27, 2021 However, his teammate, Draymond Green, hit the nail on the head … going after the unvaccinated is about politics, not […]

