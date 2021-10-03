President Joe Biden speaks about combating the coronavirus pandemic, in the State Dining Room of the White House on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS) Reading Time: 3 minutes

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has repeatedly promised that his massive tax increases won’t hit people earning less than $400,000.

Biden even put his family honor on the line, tweeting: “I give you my word as a Biden: If you make under $400,000 a year, I’ll never raise your taxes one cent.”

But now that the official non-partisan congressional scorekeepers have reviewed Biden’s tax legislation, we know that the president’s pledge fails a fact check. Millions of middle-class families will see their tax burden grow.

Here are the facts: Nearly 6 million taxpayers taking home less than $100,000 per year would see their taxes go up in 2023 under the Biden legislation.

Biden would even hike taxes on hundreds of thousands of families earning less than $20,000 per year.And things get worse for the middle class the longer Biden’s tax increases are on the books. By 2027, more than half of all families earning $75,000 to $100,000 would see their taxes go up by a total of more than $3 billion.Biden’s […]