Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols leaves at the end of a press conference at the U.S. Embassy, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. / PHOTO: Associated Press (Headline USA) A top U.S. official on Friday apologized for how Haitian migrants were treated along the U.S.–Mexico border, saying it’s not how border officials or the Department of Homeland Security behave.

The comments from Juan Gonzalez, the U.S. National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere, came during a two-day official visit to Haiti to talk with local leaders about migration and other issues.

“I want to say that it was an injustice, that it was wrong,” he said. “The proud people of Haiti and any migrant deserve to be treated with dignity.”

The U.S. government recently came under fire for its treatment of Haitian migrants, with images showing men on horseback, corralling Haitian asylum seekers.

The phony narrative was later debunked, with even the photographer who took the images saying they were being misrepresented. However, the Biden administration has continued to push the lie as it desperately scrambles to deflect and distract from a litany of other failures, including what promises to be a record number of illegal border crossings.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro […]