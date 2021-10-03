Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Vice President Kamala Harris office’s now has to do damage control following a recent atrocious response towards a student at George Mason University on Tuesday who claimed Israel was engaging in “an ethnic genocide.” Once the young woman was done speaking, Harris told her that “I’m glad you did” bring it up and supported her for speaking “your truth,” as she went on to emphasize a sense of unity.
Alex Thompson and Sam Stein for POLITICO shared some scoop on Friday on how “Harris’ office does damage control over student’s Israel ‘ethnic genocide’ comment” after that exchange. As they began their piece with: Vice President Kamala Harris’ office is working behind the scenes to mend relationships with pro-Israel Democrats after not pushing back on a student who, in asking her a question, accused Israel of “ethnic genocide.”
…
A senior adviser to Harris also reached out to Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fl.) the co-chair of the Bipartisan Anti-Semitism Taskforce, a source familiar with the outreach told POLITICO.
Deutch and his office did not respond to a request for comment. But the source said it was “fair to say that the group of House Democrats that super care about this […]
Read the whole story at townhall.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post