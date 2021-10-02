Exploding natural gas prices threaten to push up winter fuel bills, hurt consumption, further clog supply chains and exacerbate a near-term spike in inflation. It is another blow to a world economy just getting back on its feet after the coronavirus shock.

These price shocks are not small or incidental – multiple times over their average recent price trends. Let’s take a quick tour around the modern world to see just what the markets are telling us.

US natural gas prices, though not the highest they have ever been, show that US natural gas prices have doubled relative to what they have been over the past few years. See chart below.

Reports tell us that we are having the tightest supplies of natural gas in years. Natural gas prices have been caught in their own perfect storm, of lower supplies and rising demand. Prices raced higher, first as unprecedented heat stoked air conditioning demand across the US, particularly in the Northwest. As a result, less gas was put into storage for the winter months, during the key summer injection period. Add to that any colder than normal winter weather and prices could jump more. UK Natural Gas prices have increased nearly […]