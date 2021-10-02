Things just continue getting worse and worse for Australian citizens under the rule of their tyrannical health regime.

Scenes coming out of the country have been absolutely shocking. In response to the massive protests that have been going on for weeks, the radical-left Australian government has turned to brutal violence against its unarmed citizens in an effort to stamp out the unrest. Gangs of police rove the streets, beating people who dare to disobey before hauling them away. Authorities have even started ambushing unsuspecting protesters and opening fire with non-lethal bullets at their backs as they flee. This is What Tyranny Looks Like: Absolute Mayhem in Australia; Covid-Police Ambush Crowds and Shoot Protesters In the Back With ‘Non-lethals’ As They Run Away – (Video) TRENDING: UPDATE: Court Denies Bail to Jeremy Brown Until Next Tuesday – Former Green Beret Was Arrested Thursday After He Earlier Refused FBI Request to Be Informant Plant at Jan. 6 Rallies

Despite the violent crackdown, the massive protests have persisted for weeks and more people keep showing up. The crowds are so large that the Australian authorities are pressuring the government to issue no-fly zones over the areas with the most people in order to […]