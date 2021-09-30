It may have been an op-ed from August, but if fact-checkers continue to be agents of the Democratic Party—it’ll remain a relevant story. These guys are almost as bad as the regular liberal media clowns we put with daily. It has added power, however, because major social media platform takes their gulag cues from these liberal operatives. It’s a known secret that PolitiFact is a joke of a fact-checking outlet that has done well in trying to make Joe Biden seem competent. Then, there’s Snopes—which is peak clown town when it comes to this stuff. The New York Post’s editorial board had the piece detailing all you need to know about this outlet and fact-checkers in general. While PolitiFact may be a hack outfit, at least they didn’t have fake bylines that peddled plagiarized content (via NY Post ): A BuzzFeed investigation found that Snopes’ David Mikkelson has “been lying to the site’s tens of millions of readers.” Snopes, which has served as a Facebook fact-checker, confirmed that Mikkelson published at least 54 plagiarized articles under various bylines.

His fake alter-ego, Jeff Zarronandia, claimed to be a Pulitzer Prize winner and had bylines “on at least 23 Snopes articles on […]