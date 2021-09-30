House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Jan. 6 select committee is targeting private citizens over the free exercise to petition and protest, a primary pillar of American democracy the partisan probe purports to protect.

On Wednesday, the committee unveiled its latest round of subpoenas in its investigation, including subpoenas for 11 organizers of peaceful demonstrations between Jan. 5-6. The organizers collectively petitioned the government to hold a protest, were granted permission to hold that protest, and are now being investigated in a politicized probe by vindictive lawmakers who seek punishment for any and all involved regardless of their presence at the Capitol.

Even leftists have recognized the latest subpoenas targeting citizens for holding a protest as extreme overreach.

“At minimum, there needs to be some distinction between people who actually participated in the attack on the U.S. Capitol and those who were in D.C. lawfully exercising their right to protest,” said Elizabeth Goitein, the co-director of the Brennan Center’s Liberty and National Security Program, fearing a “dangerous precedent.”

The Brennan Center is a radical leftist group.

That the subpoenas are a bridge too far for them illustrates how radical the move is — or, really just shows how scared they are about Republicans using the same […]