By John Aman

He’s Jewish, but George Soros is no friend to Israel. The radical billionaire told the New York Times in 2006 he is “very critical of Israel.”

That’s an understatement. The Israeli government has blasted the deep-pocketed philanthropist and atheist for “funding organizations that defame the Jewish state.” And former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman says Soros has done “more to vilify the state of Israel … than almost any individual on the face of the earth.”

One of the world’s wealthiest men, Soros has used his philanthropy to steer the American Jewish community away from its traditional support for Israel. He helped launch J Street, a left-wing, Palestinian-friendly Jewish lobby now positioned as an alternative to the American Israel Political Action Committee (AIPAC), the long-recognized pro-Israel powerhouse.

And Soros is also using his wealth to distance evangelicals – long the leading pro-Israel constituency in the U.S. – from the Jewish state. For a decade, Soros has been giving six-figure grants to the Telos Group, which takes evangelical influencers on expense-paid tours to Israel and brings “Israeli and Palestinian leaders and activists” to speak in the U.S.

TRENDING: Democrats & Republicans: Both have betrayed our trust As I show […]