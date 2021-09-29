AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana The reports of Democrats on Capitol Hill continuing to be in disarray are real, y’all, and we are here for it, stocked up on the popcorn and all that.

As Bonchie reported earlier, President Joe Biden’s party is in “flaming Elmo territory” as the infighting between hardcore leftists/socialists like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders versus the more moderate Democrat senators like Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema and West Virginia’s Joe Manchin has hit fever pitch over both the infrastructure bill and the reconciliation bill.

Even House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer are at odds with each other, with Schumer noting yesterday per CNN that “he wasn’t consulted on Pelosi’s decision to reverse course [on which bill to hold a final vote on first], a rare break between the two party leaders.”

While all of this back and forth over the bills and who stands where on what might sound confusing, one sure way to know that Sinema and Manchin are — at least for now — doing the right thing is in how several “View” co-hosts erupted into meltdowns during their program today, calling the two senators “enemies of democracy,” who “will be […]