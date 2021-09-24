The State of Texas has announced that it will be conducting a ‘full forensic audit’ of four major counties’ 2020 election results. The Secretary of State made the announcement on Thursday evening, as a local CBS affiliate reported : The Texas Secretary of State’s office announced on Thursday, September 23 it has begun a forensic audit of the 2020 election in three North Texas counties, Dallas, Tarrant and Collin along with Harris County. In a statement sent to CBS 11, it said in part: Under existing Texas laws, the Secretary of State has the authority to conduct a full and comprehensive forensic audit. We anticipate the Legislature will provide funds for this purpose. The Texas Secretary of State issued a statement on the upcoming forensic audit:

Under existing Texas laws, the Secretary of State has the authority to conduct a full and comprehensive forensic audit of any election and has already begun the process in Texas’ two largest Democrat counties and two largest Republican counties—Dallas, Harris, Tarrant, and Collin—for the 2020 election. We anticipate the Legislature will provide funds for this purpose.

Donald Trump earlier backed Texas’ House Bill 16 in an open letter to Governor Greg Abbott: “Bills […]