Actor Johnny Depp ripped the left-wing cancel culture widely pervasive in media and entertainment on Wednesday, warning members of an awards show that they could face unjust slander enabled by a corrupt mainstream media.

“ It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door, ” said Depp, speaking at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain. Depp was receiving an honorary award.

“ It can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted, this cancel culture, this instant rush to judgement based on what essentially amounts to polluted air, ” Depp had earlier said.

“ It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled. It’s not just me that this has happened to, it’s happened to a lot of people. This type of thing has happened to women, men. Children have suffered from various types of unpleasantries. Sadly at a certain point, they begin to think that it’s normal. Or that it’s them. When it’s not. ”

The actor, one of the most popular of the 1990’s, had been the target of a cancel attempt […]