“The US has no closer ally than Australia.” – Joe Biden, this week.

In any other country, police going door-to-door with printouts of your social media history would be disturbing. In Australia, it barely cracks the top five. America still needs to pay attention. Because if you think this can’t happen here, you aren’t paying attention to the pro-lockdown, pro-pandemic leftists. People who see what Australia is doing to its citizens and have soggy dreams about it.

For perspective, we’ve seen Austalia authorities pull someone out of their car and arrest them over the protests. That was a protest organizer. This is police preemptively warning people not to attend protests based on things they’ve said online. The argument for the fuzz harassing citizens like this is over a public “health” order. In Nevada this week, police assaulted a black man speaking out at a meeting where the government wanted to declare “misinformation” about the public health crisis … a public health crisis. The black man was a Republican, in case you were wondering why you haven’t seen this on CNN.

Australian police are going off of what citizens posted on Big Tech platforms. Big Tech has already proven its willingness to […]