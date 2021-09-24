What do you call a government that will mask an asymptomatic 2-year-old American but bring in people without measles and polio vaccines from the most disease-ridden countries in middle of a pandemic?
You have to give Australia credit. At least it is consistent about its totalitarian approach to the pandemic. While Australian officials repress their own people, they most certainly don’t allow foreigners into their country either. America, on the other hand, has now commandeered the bodily integrity of its own citizens under the guise of combatting a pandemic with a vaccine that doesn’t even work. At the same time, our officials are inviting the greatest global migration from countries that have some of the lowest vaccination rates for diseases we have basically eradicated and for which the vaccines actually work. The beauty of the American left is how deftly and seamlessly they are able to turn on and off a public policy faucet when it suits them. When it comes to bulldozing fundamental rights of Americans, there is quite literally no tool our government won’t use under the guise of public health. Yet when it comes to inviting hundreds of thousands of people from Afghanistan and close to 2 […]
