Despite opposition from progressive lawmakers, the Democratic-led House passed $1 billion of funding for Israel’s Iron Dome on Thursday with the help of Republican votes.

Oregon Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenhaur, the presiding officer, deemed the bill passed with a simple voice vote but a request was made for a recorded yes or no vote.

The final bipartisan vote was 420-9 with two members voting present. Reps. Andre Carson (D-Ind.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Marie Newman (D-Ill.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Jesus “Chuy” Garcia (D-Ill.), Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) voted no. Reps. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) voted present.

The Democrats hold a 220-212 majority in the House.

Ahead of Thursday’s vote, Tlaib, a member of the progressive “Squad,” tweeted that she will “not support a standalone supplemental bill of $1 billion to replenish the bombs Israel used to commit war crimes in Gaza.”

South Carolina Republican Rep. Joe Wilson, who supported the bill, said the legislation was designed to “cover” for progressive lawmakers who advocated for removing the $1 billion for the Iron Dome from a continuing funding resolution that passed the House earlier this week.