AP Photo/Felix Marquez It’s official: The Biden-Harris administration has no interest whatsoever in controlling the flood of illegal immigrants on the Southern Border. Believe nothing that comes out of their mouths about it.
Not that anyone ever did.
In today’s White House Press Briefing, Raggedy Jen Psaki announced that the use of mounted Border Patrol Agents has been suspended by Department of Health and Human Services Secy Alejandro Mayorkas. So what he has asked all of us to convey clearly, to people who understandably have questions, are passionate, as concerned as we are about the images we have seen. Is one, we feel those images are horrible and horrific . There’s an investigation, the President certainly supports , overseen by Department of Homeland Security, which he has conveyed will happen quickly. I can also convey to you, that the Secy also conveyed to Civil Rights leaders earlier this morning, is that we will no longer be using horses in Del Rio, so that is a policy change that has been made in response . An administration capable of inventing an incident like this is capable of anything https://t.co/ggbyJg9QqD — Tom Shattuck (@tomshattuck) September 23, 2021 This is an active choosing to […]
Read the whole story at redstate.com
