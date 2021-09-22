There is something very bothersome in the events of late. A scattering of Republican Congressmen have stood up and tried to shake things loose, but the GOP leadership has been strangely quiet. Why? One can only presume that they are working off an old playbook, in which the party out of power automatically gains seats and power in the midterms.

These aren’t normal times and those rules need a good old-fashioned defenestration. Anti-liberty Leftists are working off a new playbook written by socialists of yore, with their unwritten mantra of ‘One man, one vote, ONCE!’, and that ‘vote’ by mail from cemeteries throughout the land was last year.

In some ways, the quiescence of the GOP leadership is understandable. The overall picture of authoritarian socialists of the anti-liberty Left is one of a party that came up with myriad ways of screwing up and they are methodically working their way down the list.

It’s a parenthetical question of what they would be doing differently if they actually wanted to destroy the country. The wreaking of such havoc usually doesn’t bode well for electoral success, even for a party with the national socialist media to cover for them as their propaganda organ. However, as the saying goes, there is a method in their madness.

They are causing runaway inflation by spending trillions that we don’t have to blatantly buy votes with other people’s money. That should be painfully obvious, even to some in the Republican leadership. That money will be inflated away from those who would normally vote for the GOP because they usually don’t have any other choice.

It will be handed out as is always the tradition in authoritarian socialism with the implication that the recipient had better get out and vote to keep the goodie bags flowing. The freebies go by different monikers in different locations, but the transaction is still the same. Vote for the continuance of the anti-liberty Left’s socialist national agenda, paid for by other people’s money, or else.

Anti-liberty Leftists want amnesty and a way to have untold millions of new dependent voters. This should also be painfully obvious, even to Romney the RINO. Do we have to spell it out in Bold letters that after they have aided and abetted an illegal invasion of millions? Then all they have to do is grant them citizenship through an underhanded budget reconciliation procedure.

Failing that, they can just gin up the COVID crisis – when convenient to them – or any other ‘serious crisis’ to justify a new cheat by mail scheme. Then they just send out millions of unsolicited postal voting cards like junk mail, only ten times worse. Then, who knows who is voting? Chain of custody, what chain of custody?

What else could the authoritarians screw up? Does anyone really want to know? Things are bad enough now, and they are getting worse by the minute. They are letting in every Tom, Dick, and Terrorist over the Southern border, while they have the Customs and Border Patrol as a babysitting service. All kinds of drugs are coming in, and when combined with what we are doing to our children with virus spreader mandates and blatant racism indoctrination, who knows what kind of psychological witches brew that is going to be.

Don’t forget that while the left is a true enemy of liberty and basic civil rights, they also rack up a lot of points in the anti-science realm. Strangely enough, both run on parallel tracks, beginning with the fact that they pretend to be both ‘liberal’ and based in ‘science’ when neither is the case. The former is well documented, so we will make a few notations on their false ‘science’ belief system.

For starters, there is the fact that the scientific method [the basis for science] depends upon the free flow of information. Thus, censorship of selected ‘experts’ or unknown ‘fact – checkers’ of unknown education levels has no place in this field.

We can’t detail all of the screw-ups of the Biden Administration since there are length limitations on this website, and we need to have a cut-off point for the same reason because let’s face it, anti-liberty leftists are nothing if not innovative in creating a crisis. They are the people who can turn everything into a disaster with a reverse Midas touch. They have the unmitigated arrogance to think they are going to ‘fix’ the free market. Someone has to tell them that they need to know what they are doing in the first place while having a few successes under their collective belt.

But the issue here isn’t entirely the authoritarians of the anti-liberty Left. They are only half the problem. The rest of it is that we have an opposition party in name only. A party afraid of its own shadow, cowering against the false front of cancel culture. The country is in serious trouble, the enemies of liberty on the Left are going to use our tax dollars taken at gunpoint to fund their socialist national agenda. It’s what collectivists have done for centuries. Everyone can be sure of several items cropping up in the next year to help the Democrats hold onto power and even consolidate it.

They will be able to exploit the aforementioned Federal budget to buy loyalty wherever they can.

They will have new crises and distractions to get people to forget how they are total screw-ups.

They will have the national socialist media acting as their propaganda organ.

Finally, people have far too short attention spans these days; today’s failure will be old news.

While many may think they are in for an epic take-down and trouncing, we only place ourselves in peril by underestimating their abject evil. Anti-liberty Leftists are far too clever to make all these mistakes and then lose their lifelong dream of iron-fisted, single-party rule. There are times when you have to marvel at the fact that the word Left is connected with the sinister and unlucky forces connected with the that side. Sometimes things are placed in front of us in bold relief for good reason.

All of this means that everyone on the pro-freedom Right needs to mobilize now to meet the anti-liberty Left’s attacks on freedom and our Constitutional Republic, as well as get ready for what they will throw at us in the future. We can use history as a guide to their playbook; it’s the same one used by the Bolsheviks and the Nazis [Sorry Cher, they were authoritarian socialists of the anti-liberty Left].

It’s the same one used by every other collectivist that has promised a Utopia and imposed an iron-fisted one-party dictatorship that begins with the suppression of civil rights and ends in the deliberate mass murder of millions. If the Republican Party won’t take action then the pro-freedom community will drag it along or engage with something else. Either way, the anti-liberty Left is going to be stopped, the alternative is too horrible to contemplate.

