Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri can be heard in leaked recordings arguing that other members of the Board were scared a full forensic audit would show that they had actually lost their 2020 races, calling them “self-serving.” He also said that previous “audits” done by the County, as opposed to the Arizona Senate, were “pretty bullsh*t.”

In the audio, originally obtained by The Gateway Pundit , Steve Chucri, the Maricopa County Supervisor for District 2, can be heard slamming his fellow members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for their obstinance in blocking a full forensic audit of the 2020 elections, and admitted that he should have listened to Rep. Andy Biggs and others about auditing more ballots before the election was certified.

Taken from a meeting on March 22nd between Chucri and both Steve Robinson and Shelby Busch from election integrity group We The People AZ Alliance, Chucri suggested that certain board members wanted to stop the audit because they were worried that such an audit could show they had actually lost. “[Bill] Gates got scared because he barely won,” Chucri said. “And [Chairman of the Board Jack Sellers] got scared because he only won by 200 votes,” […]