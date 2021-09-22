A shocking new study that was conducted by researchers at Canada’s University of Ottawa Heart Institute found that one out of every thousand(1/1000) mRNA Covid-19 vaccinations causes heart inflammation(myopericarditis) to develop rapidly in otherwise healthy individuals.

The study looked at over 32,000 individuals who had received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines and monitored them for heart-related conditions between June 1, 2021, and July 31, 2021. 32 of the study subjects were admitted into the hospital with heart and chest-related symptoms. "There were 15,997 doses of Moderna vaccine, and 16,382 doses of Pfizer vaccine administered over the study period, for a total of 32,379 doses. Note that these numbers represent a mixture of first and second doses. Therefore, if our cohort captured all cases in the Ottawa area, then the incidence of myocarditis would be 0.1% of all vaccine doses (32 cases/32,379 doses x 100), or 10 cases of myocarditis for every 10,000 doses of vaccine." Researchers found that the symptoms show up extremely quickly after vaccination, usually after the patient's second dose. On average, people who were […]