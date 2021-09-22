AP Photo/Susan Walsh Fox News has a new poll out, and it’s not good for Joe Biden.

Less than half of Americans think he’s “mentally stable” enough to hold his job. Confidence in Biden’s mental fitness has continuously dropped since July, when only 39% of Americans said he was mentally unfit. Just 49% of respondents to Monday’s poll were confident that Biden is mentally fit enough to serve as president, while 48% believe he is not. Fox said the poll, conducted Sept. 12 – 15, has a 3% margin of error. The poll is referencing registered voters, so it’s folks more likely to vote.

What’s even more problematic for Biden is, like many polls, this one is weighted to the Democrats, with Democratic people outnumber Republicans responding to the poll 44% to 39%. So, that’s Democrats who are coming around to this as well, not just Republicans.

This is on top of all other manner of polls over the past couple of months showing his numbers in free fall.

He had the most brutal poll of his time in office this month, with only 39% approving of job performance and 49% disapproving.

He’s also taking a hit in a very important state for […]