Speaker Pelosi and countless Democrats pushed a media hoax claiming border patrol agents “whipped” Haitians in Del Rio.

Nearly 15,000 illegal aliens, mostly from Haiti, crossed the Rio Grande into Del Rio, Texas this weekend. Border patrol agents on horseback *did their job* and corralled Haitian invaders after Abbott deployed troopers to clear the area.

The Democrats, with help from their stenographers in the media, claimed the federal agents were “whipping” the Haitians.

The “whips” were actually horse reins and none of the illegals were struck with the reins.But when has the truth ever mattered to the Democrats? They’re liars by nature. Border patrol is mounted on horseback rounding up Haitian refugees with whips. This is unfathomable cruelty towards people fleeing disaster and political ruin. The administration must stop this. pic.twitter.com/BSjT91NSj0 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 20, 2021 Pelosi popped off and spread the media hoax on Monday. Reports of the mistreatment of Haitian migrants fleeing violence and devastation from natural disasters are deeply troubling, including the inappropriate use of what appear to […]